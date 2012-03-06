Super Tuesday voting underway, remember to bring your ID

The Constitution requires presidents to be at least 35 years old. While none have yet been in their 30s, a few have achieved the highest office in the land relatively young. Here's a look at the country's youngest presidents.

The Constitution requires presidents to be at least 35 years old. While none have yet been in their 30s, a few have achieved the highest office in the land relatively young. Here's a look at the country's youngest presidents.

On Friday, Donald Trump took the oath of office and be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

On Friday, Donald Trump took the oath of office and be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

After peaceful anti-Trump protests Friday in New Orleans, some then went and committed acts of vandalism on historic buildings in the 200 and 300 blocks of St. Charles and in the French Quarter, and on two police vehicles at the Eighth District station, according to NOPD Chief Michael Harrison.

After peaceful anti-Trump protests Friday in New Orleans, some then went and committed acts of vandalism on historic buildings in the 200 and 300 blocks of St. Charles and in the French Quarter, and on two police vehicles at the Eighth District station, according to NOPD Chief Michael Harrison.

Two unflattering posts about Donald Trump's new administration were shared by the National Parks Service on Twitter on Friday. They have since been removed and an apology was posted Saturday.

Two unflattering posts about Donald Trump's new administration were shared by the National Parks Service on Twitter on Friday. They have since been removed and an apology was posted Saturday.

Women gather to protest President Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Women gather to protest President Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Before you head to the polls to cast your ballot on Super Tuesday, there are a few things you should know. Secretary of State Brian Kemp has issued a few reminders for voters.

You must have a valid photo I.D. to vote. Six forms of I.D. are accepted in the state of Georgia including a Georgia Driver's License, even if expired, state, federal or county government issued photo I.D., U.S. passport, U.S. military photo ID or Valid tribal photo I.D.

If a voter does not have one of these forms of photo identification, they can obtain a free voter ID card at their county registrar's office.

Kemp is also urging voters to visit the state's voter education website before participating in the presidential primary election. Go to My Voter Page (MVP) to view sample ballots, find precinct location and more.

Polls open from 7a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additional Links:





Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.