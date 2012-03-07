Small fire at Chester's Barbecue

Firefighters were called to Chester's Barbecue around 5 a.m. Wednesday after a passerby saw an unusual stack of smoke coming from the pit.

Firefighters say some electrical wires overheated causing a small fire in the pit at the Veteran's Parkway location.

Firemen believe the blaze had been smoldering for quite some time before someone noticed it. The damage is minimal and did not affect the dine-in area.

The restaurant is expected to remain open. Chester's has at least two other restaurants in the Columbus and East Alabama areas.



