More than 175 jobs coming to Columbus thanks to OneGeorgia

New Jobs are coming to Columbus, according to Governor Nathan Deal. The OneGeorgia Authority Board will award $9,000,000 to various development authorities across the state.



Columbus is on the list to receive $250,000 dollars to be funneled to Pratt and Whitney for the completion of an interstate in Oklahoma.



The investment project will generate around 175 new jobs and retain 180 positions by 2014. The Edge grants will also benefit Savannah, Milledgeville and Baldwin County.



