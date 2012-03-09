Gas prices on the rise with record high projections - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Gas prices on the rise with record high projections by Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Lawn companies are really feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices continue to climb.

Jay Man's Lawn Care of Columbus said it's now spending double on fuel cost compared to last year. "Typically in March were at $500.00 a week, now were at $1000.00 a week," explained Jay Kurtz, owner of Jay Man's.

There doesn't appear to be any relief in sight for consumers with gas expected to reach as high as $4.00 per gallon for regular gasoline by Memorial Day.

Reports also indicate domestic oil and gas production is the highest it's been in nine years. Kurtz added, "It's going to be difficult to handle unless we get a hold on it as a country," as he reflected on the troubles his company faced during the housing crisis in 2008.

We surveyed prices at the pump around Columbus and found the average price of regular gas hovering around $3.70 per gallon. The cheapest price appeared to be $3.57 at the Circle K on 4th Street.

Historically, gas prices in the U.S. have been on a rollercoaster ride dating back to the record high of $4.11 a gallon for regular gas when prices spiked four years ago when the foreclosure rate skyrocketed.

GasBuddy.com, a price tracking website, recorded a huge dip to $1.50 during the latter part of 2008, but it didn't last long. Prices started an upward trend in 2009 through 2011 averaging about 3.22 per gallon for regular gas. In Columbus, we've seen a $.70 increase in just the last two months.

GasBuddy.com recommends the following fuel saving tips to offset the rising costs:

 

  • Avoid high speeds
  • Do not accelerate or brake hard
  • Keep tires properly inflated
  • Use A/C sparingly
  • Keep windows closed
  • Service vehicles regularly
  • Use cruise control
  • Avoid heavy loads
  • Avoid long idles
  • Purchase a fuel efficiency vehicle

 

A Cut Above Landscape and Management of Columbus said these cost saving measures are prove beneficial for its fleet of trucks.

Operations Manager, Greg Allen, said they're taking a proactive approach to the situation. "We try to re-route our guys to where they have less red lights, fewer stops and basically stay on the highway more to get better gas mileage or to keep it the same as it has been."

Despite the high prices, oil companies are reporting high profits. Exxon Mobil said it saw a 53% increase during a fourth quarter report from 2011.

Kurtz replied, "It's disheartening. I understand businesses have to make a profit but we need some help curbing some of these high prices so we can continue to provide for our families."

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

