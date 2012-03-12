Gerber recalls baby formula

Gerber has recalled some powdered infant formula.

The recall is related to Gerber Good Start gentle powdered infant formula in 23-point-2 ounce plastic packaging.

The product number is GXP1684 with an expiration date of March 5th, 2013.

Gerber officials say the formula does not pose a health risk, but it might have a foul odor.

People with the product should contact Gerber for a refund @ 1-800-284-9488.