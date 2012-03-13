Allergen Alert: Publix's Beef Stew Seasoning Mix

Publix Super Market is recalling the Publix brand Beef Stew Seasoning Mix following a notice from McCormick & Company, according to Food Safety News.

McCormick says the mixture may have been packaged in error with brown gravy and could contain undeclared milk.

The warning states people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk should not consume the product. There have been no adverse reactions reported.

The 1.45 ounce container has a UPC number of 41415-03608 and a date code on the package of BEST BY DEC 09 13 H.

The mislabeled beef stew mix was distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Consumers may return the recalled stew mix to their local store for a full refund.

For more information call the Publix Consumer Relations department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit www.publix.com.