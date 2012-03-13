Harlem Globetrotters Live on News Leader 9 Morning

America's famous team, The Harlem Globetrotters, will dazzle an audience at the Columbus Civic Center tonight. Two players gave us a sneak peek of the amazing show on News Leader 9 Morning.

Handles Franklin is living out his childhood dream of becoming a Harlem Globetrotter. "I always knew that's what I wanted to do and nothing else. I went to college and then on to get my masters and then, the Globetrotters found me, so that's what I tell kids today, you can live your dreams," explained Franklin.

The Globetrotters have traveled around the world for nearly a century, entertaining generations of families. This is the 85th year for the fun-filled basketball team.

Over the years, the players have changed but not the tricks. One of the Globetrotter's premier ball handlers, Scooter Christensen, has numerous accolades attached to his name. Christensen holds two Guinness World Records for the longest time spinning a basketball on one's head and one's nose. "I think the times were around 5 to 6 minutes and I even broke my own record," remembered Christensen.

Christensen and Franklin dribbled the ball, spinning it on one finger and twisting it through their legs –tricks that will keep the crowd laughing.

The show starts tonight @ 7pm. Ticket prices range from $22.50 -$64.50 for courtside seats.