Fort Benning holds public meeting to address noise complaints

Fort Benning holds public meeting to address noise complaints

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Fort Benning will hold a public meeting to address the ongoing noise issue raised by residents in Midland and surrounding areas this evening.

Loud booms heard from soldiers firing weapons from post dates back decades, but with increased training directly related to BRAC, residents say the noises are becoming a growing problem.

In June, some people living along Chattsworth Road voiced their concerns during a meeting with Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and military officials.

Tomlinson told the crowd the city would negotiate with Fort Benning on bringing relief to the residents. Military personnel responded by offering hope. They also expressed their willingness to work with the city as long as it could still effectively train soldiers.

The public meeting will be held after a live weapons demonstration where residents will see a firing first hand. The demo will be at 3 p.m. on Red Cloud Range followed by the public meeting @ 4:30 p.m. at McGinnis-Wickham Hall in Marshall Auditorium.

Transportation will be provided for both events. Buses will leave the National Infantry Museum's parking lot at 2:20 p.m. and return at 5:45 p.m.

 

