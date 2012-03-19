Girl's grandmother finds text messages about sexual assault

Eufaula police are investigating a child molestation case involving a girl and multiple men.



The case reportedly came to light last month when the girl's grandparent found notes and text messages in the child's bedroom. The writings described what was being done to her, according to authorities.

After collecting enough probable cause in the case, police made three arrests last week and are searching for a fourth suspect.

James Wood, 19 and Anthony Powell, 25, were arrested and charged with rape and sodomy. A 15-year-old boy was also arrested for conspiracy to commit rape. He has been released to his parents.

The girl's age was not given. Police say Powell faces 21 counts of rape and 12 counts of sodomy, all of which will be presented to the grand jury.

Powell and Wood are being held in the Barbour County Jail and are being held on bonds totaling $145,000.

No information has been released about the fourth suspect.



Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.





