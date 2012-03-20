New details in alleged sexual abuse case

The investigation continues into an alleged sexual abuse case involving an Eufaula girl and four suspects.

Police are now saying the incidents started happening last November in the Eufaula area. Police recently released the mug shots of two men who've been charged in the case.

Anthony Powell, 25 and James Wood, 19, were arrested last week and charged with rape and sodomy charges. They are being held in the Barbour County Jail on bonds totaling $145,000.

A 15-year-old boy who has since been released to his parents is accused of conspiring to commit rape.

The case came to light late last month after a girl's grandmother found notes and text messages describing the sexual abuse.

Authorities are still searching for a fourth suspect.

We have not received information regarding a court date.



