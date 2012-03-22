Fire destroys apartment, family displaced

Auburn firefighters are investigating an overnight apartment fire. Authorities were called to Dudley Crum Apartments on Ross Street, one block from the fire station.

A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the building around 2:00 a.m. and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames flowing from the windows. They tell us it took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

The blaze started in the kitchen of a single 2-bedroom unit, but smoke quickly spread to 11 other units in the complex.

The apartment sustained heavy fire damage, destroying everything inside that unit. Two men and a woman lived there; they are now looking for a place to call home.

Some tenants were allowed to go back into their apartments, but some chose to leave until the smoke settles.

Firemen believe it started in the kitchen, but they have no idea what ignited the flames.

Everyone made it out safely. No one was injured.



Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.