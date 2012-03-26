Columbus police arrest 3 in barbershop murder

Columbus police have arrested three suspects in connection with the city's first murder of the year. The men have been identified as Edward Lee and Demetrice Scott, both 19 and Danteviouse Doleman, 20.

Police said all three suspects were charged Sunday in the death of Charlie Artis. The 30-year-old was shot and killed January 5 outside his barbershop on Gunboat Drive.



The trio was arrested at the Muscogee County Jail where they were already serving time for theft-related charges as of January 19 2012, according to police.

They are also facing aggravated assault and armed robbery charges relating to a December, 2011, case where the men reportedly tried to rob Hometown Grocery on 27th Street and Talbotton Road. During the course of the alleged robbery, police said, a shot was fired at the store owner.

Scott is also charged with a January 15 rape that happened on 23rd Street in Columbus.

A court appearance is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Monday morning in Recorder's Court.







