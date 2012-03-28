Fire destroys vacant home's interior - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Fire destroys vacant home's interior

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A vacant home caught on fire Tuesday night in Columbus. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the 3rd Avenue home was filled with flames.

You could also see plumes of smoke in the air.  Firefighters battled the blaze for 15 minutes before getting the flames under control.

Once the smoke settled, they found no one inside.  At this point, firefighters say they are not sure how the fire started.

The structure is still standing but the flames and smoke gutted the interior.

