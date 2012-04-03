Gunmen pounce on Columbus grocery workers at store closing - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Gunmen pounce on Columbus grocery workers at store closing

Two Winn Dixie workers were stunned to find guns pointed at them as they left work late Monday night. Columbus police say two gunmen hid by the soda machines near the front door and waited for the last two employees to leave before making their move. 

When the assistant manager and a female worker locked the doors to the South Lumpkin Road store, and headed to the cars, the gunmen approached with their guns drawn and ordered them both out of their cars. The suspects reportedly told the workers not to look at them as they forced the employee back into the store where the safe is located. 

One of the workers tried to unlock the safe, but the alarm sounded.  The two men then ran out of the store empty-handed.  No injuries were reported.

The two suspects are described as two black men, one stands 5'3'', between the age of 20 -30 years old and wore a black shirt.  The other man stands 5'10''- 6' foot tall, 175 -180 lbs.  He was wearing a black sweater and a beige baseball cap.

If you know anything about this crime, call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

