Columbus firefighters investigate abandoned house fire

Columbus firefighters are investigating an abandoned home. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home.

The house is located at 703 Benning Drive near Winston Road.

After 10 minutes, the blaze was under control, according to Battalion Chief Bryan Watson. "The call originated with smoke in the area. They had heavy smoke on the backside. We are not sure if it was in the inside or outside, but the house appeared to be vacant," explained Watson.

There were no utilities on in the home and its possible homeless people lived there. He says investigators are combing the scene any clues as to what sparked the blaze.

Once the smoke settled, firefighters did an initial sweep of the interior. "Nobody was found inside the house. We had no reports of injuries of the citizens or firefighters…everybody appeared to be fine," added Watson.

At this point, arson is not suspected.



