WWII vet honored by Infantry Museum - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

WWII vet honored by Infantry Museum

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) -

A World War II veteran received a hometown hero's honor at the National Infantry Museum just days before his 91st birthday.

Frank Brazil of Columbus was wounded by a bullet hit in the chest during the landing of Allied forces on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

"When we hit the beach, I was coming down the rope off the ship and from then on, everything was going on I never seen so many people get shot," says Brazil.

His daughter, Nancy Brazil, who lives in California traveled back to the place she once called home to help her dad celebrate.

She said, "I'm very proud of him. He never spoke of the war my entire life until after my mom passed away. I think he's gotten older and the memories of the war became prevalent."

Brazil says he does not like reminiscing about the days of old, but his Purple Heart and Bronze Medal can speak for him.

Brazil stayed in a London hospital for six months before returning home aboard the Queen Mary. He later spent 25 years as an officer with the Columbus Police Department.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.

