GBI needs help identifying remains found 3 years ago

GBI Forensic Artist Marla Lawson GBI Forensic Artist Marla Lawson
HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help in identifying remains found in Harris County three years ago.

The remains were discovered in May 2009 near Interstate 185 south of the Troup County line. The remains belong to a black female, age 35 to 59, according to authorities.

GBI Spokesman John Bankhead said investigators have checked the missing persons cases in that area but the remains do not match up with those.

Initially, investigators thought the skeletal remains belonged to a missing Talbot County woman but a DNA test proved otherwise.

GBI has provided a sketch of the woman in hopes that someone can identify her.

Anyone with information can call the GBI office in Columbus at 706-565-7888 or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.

