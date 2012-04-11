UPDATE: Earthquake hits Indonesia, magnitude of 8.6 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Earthquake hits Indonesia, magnitude of 8.6

Posted by Roslyn Giles, Anchor
INDONESIA (WTVM) -

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesia has issued a fresh tsunami warning after an aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 shook its western coast.

The first 8.6-magnitude quake off Aceh province, hours earlier, spawned a wave around 30 inches (80 centimeters) high but caused no serious damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the strong temblor that followed was centered 10 miles (16 kilometers) beneath the ocean around 380 miles (615 kilometers) from the provincial capital, Banda Aceh.

Harjadi, a local official who goes by only one name, said the new tsunami warning was for residents living along the western coast of the country.

It included Sumatra island and the Mentawai islands.

(Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

