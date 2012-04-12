Another Winn Dixie store targeted in armed robbery - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Another Winn Dixie store targeted in armed robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are searching for multiple suspects in an armed robbery at the Winn Dixie grocery store on Milgen Road.

Police said about three men entered the north Columbus location around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday armed with weapons and got away with some cash register trays.

The men were seen leaving the store in a silver Toyota Corolla. Two women saw the suspects leaving and decided to follow them in their truck. They tailed them to Stratford Lane Apartments, where one of the suspects got out of the car and fired two shots at the truck. The women quickly turned around and went back to Winn Dixie. No one was hurt.

Moments later, detectives found trays and money at a nearby apartment complex.

News Leader 9's cameras captured investigators at the Stratford Lane Apartments on Milgen Road, located less than a mile from the store, dusting trays for fingerprints and counting cash.

Police have not released how much money was retrieved. There were no reports of injuries.

This incident makes the second armed robbery at a Winn Dixie grocery store in a week. Police are still looking for the gunmen who forced two workers back in the South Lumpkin Road location where the safe is installed. When the alarm went off, the suspects ran away.

Investigators say they're not certain if the two incidents are related, but they are checking for any possible connections.

