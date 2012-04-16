Nearly 50 Columbus residents attend crime victims' memorial - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Nearly 50 Columbus residents attend crime victims' memorial in Forsyth

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Nearly 50 Columbus residents boarded a bus for Forsyth, Georgia Monday morning. The group has something in common—they've each lost a loved in a violent crime.

The crime victims are set to visit the Georgia Department of Corrections to speak with parole board members and honor National Crime Victim's Right's Week.

They departed from Peachtree Mall at 7:30am.

The group will also attend a statewide memorial, said Shelly Hall, Director of Victim Services.

"This is an opportunity for the victims to position themselves to avoid any surprises—running into their offender in the mall after being released from prison. They can have their contact information updated so they are informed when the inmate is released," explained Hall.

In some cases, family members have also been successful in having a prisoner's time behind bars extended, according to Hall.

They write letters and make appearances at parole meetings. One inmate, in particular, should have been released in 7 years, but he's still locked going into the eighth year.

The Muscogee County Marshal's and Sheriff's Offices are providing transportation. The bus is expected to return by 6 PM Monday. District Attorney Julia Slater is also scheduled to be there for the departure.

Columbus will hold a local memorial Saturday morning at 10 am at the Brick Memorial on the Riverwalk near the Civil War Naval Museum.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly