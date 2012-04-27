Disney on Ice presents Mickey & Minnie's Magical Journey - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Disney on Ice presents Mickey & Minnie's Magical Journey

From the Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Disney on Ice presents Mickey & Minnie's Magical Journey at the Columbus Civic Center Friday night. The shows will feature some popular acts including Lilo & Stitch, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Peter Pan.

News Leader 9 got a sneak peek with two Disney on Ice figure skaters, Mark Lauzon and David Shepherd Friday morning.

"It's a wonderful show full of excitement," stated Lauzon whose been hitting the ice for 20 years. Shepherd began skating at age 4 to burn off energy at a skating rink located next to his childhood home.

You can see Lauzon and Shepherd perform as well as the "Hula Girls" from Lilo and Stitch with the Hawaiian theme and much more.

Showtimes are Friday, April 27 @ 7:00 PM, Saturday 2:30 PM, 6:30 PM and Sunday @ 2:00 p.m. Tickets range from $15.00 - $40.00. 

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

