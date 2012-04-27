CHS Blue Devils to host Military Appreciation during game - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CHS Blue Devils to host Military Appreciation during game

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus High School Blue Devils baseball team is honoring the men and women who protect and serve our country during tonight's game against Marist of Atlanta. Commandant of the US Army Infantry School at Fort Benning along with a wounded warrior will throw the first two pitches at 6 p.m.

Event organizers have worked hard on fine-tuning the details for this event to show soldiers how much they are appreciated. Mark Ressmeyer, whose son is a Catcher for the Blue Devils, said it's going to be an exciting night. "We have Colonel Walter Piatt throwing the first pitch. Soldiers will also be paired up with each player, added Ressmeyer.

Silver coins with CHS and Maneuver Center of Excellence emblems will also be given to the players and military. The school has 1000 coins to hand out. The public can also have one in exchange for a donation to the Wounded Warriors or Game Day Heroes.

Head Coach Bobby Howard, an award winning high school baseball coach and legend, says he and his team will looking forward to paying tribute to the troops, but make no mistake; the Blue Devils have a battle on their hands as they face Marist, a Class AAAA 2011 Champion. CHS is hoping to win its 12th state championship.

The event is free and open to the public.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly