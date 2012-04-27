CHS Blue Devils to host Military Appreciation during game

The Columbus High School Blue Devils baseball team is honoring the men and women who protect and serve our country during tonight's game against Marist of Atlanta. Commandant of the US Army Infantry School at Fort Benning along with a wounded warrior will throw the first two pitches at 6 p.m.

Event organizers have worked hard on fine-tuning the details for this event to show soldiers how much they are appreciated. Mark Ressmeyer, whose son is a Catcher for the Blue Devils, said it's going to be an exciting night. "We have Colonel Walter Piatt throwing the first pitch. Soldiers will also be paired up with each player, added Ressmeyer.

Silver coins with CHS and Maneuver Center of Excellence emblems will also be given to the players and military. The school has 1000 coins to hand out. The public can also have one in exchange for a donation to the Wounded Warriors or Game Day Heroes.

Head Coach Bobby Howard, an award winning high school baseball coach and legend, says he and his team will looking forward to paying tribute to the troops, but make no mistake; the Blue Devils have a battle on their hands as they face Marist, a Class AAAA 2011 Champion. CHS is hoping to win its 12th state championship.

The event is free and open to the public.