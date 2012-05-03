U.S.Census Bureau: Small Businesses Stalling - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

U.S.Census Bureau: Small Businesses Stalling

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Fewer entrepreneurs are stepping out on their own than ever before. A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the number of startup businesses has hit an all-time low.

The 2010 analysis found that young firms—those five years or younger account for less than 35% of all businesses compared to the early 1980s, that's a 50 percent decrease in the number of startup businesses. New companies created 40 percent of new jobs during that time period.

In 2010, that same number dropped to about 30 percent. Overall, new companies fell below 8 percent in 2010 with more than 390,000 new companies and created $2.3 million jobs while the private sector lost $1.8 million jobs in 2010.

On average, researchers found that small companies hire less than 10 workers.

