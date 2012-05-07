Convention & Visitors Bureau celebrates National Tourism Week

Travel and tourism is still one of the leading industries in Georgia's economy. The economic impact in 2011 accounted for $45 billion in the Peach State and Columbus is getting its share of visitors. Reports indicate 1.4 million visitors brought in more than $400 million last year in Columbus.

Most of those dollars came from military graduations at Fort Benning, corporate meetings, conventions, family reunions, sports tournaments and treasures like the Chattahoochee Riverwalk, according to the CVB.



Port Columbus and the National Infantry Museum are among the valley's main attractions and with Whitewater Rafting, currently under construction, the economic impact is expected to get even greater.

This week is National Tourism Week. The Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau have planned a week of activities including:

Monday - Cake and Goodie Bags for all visitors

Tuesday - Open House at CVB all day

Wednesday - Volunteer Fair from 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM

Thursday - Military and Public Service Appreciation Day, 5:30 PM- 7:30 PM, Echoes of Bedlam, 1000 Block of Broadway

Friday - Cookout @ CVB

CVB President Peter Bowden says it's an exciting time in Columbus. "The energy is high, tourism is great and with Whitewater Rafting, the economic impact will become even greater," added Bowden.



An additional 200,000 visitors are expected visit Columbus bringing a $42 million economic impact in 2013 when the coursed is expected to be completed.



