Disabled veteran killed in car crash

A disabled veteran was killed in a one-car accident on Highway 80 West in Phenix City Tuesday morning, according to the coroner's office.

29-year-old Justin Alan Williams, of Phenix City, was traveling on Summerville Road and lost control of the wheel as he entered the on-ramp of Highway 80 westbound. His Camaro went airborne before landing in some trees.

A truck driver reportedly noticed headlights shining from the trees and called for help.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:00 a.m. by the deputy coroner. It's believed that he may have been driving at a high rate of speed. Alcohol may have also played a role according to authorities.

Preliminary reports indicate Williams may have died from blunt forced trauma to the head and chest. Investigators say he was the only one in the car.

