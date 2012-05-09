Double shooting, one in critical condition

A man is in critical condition at the Medical Center after being shot in the hip Tuesday night. It happened during a double shooting at 3211 Huntwood Drive off Forrest Road just before midnight.

Police said the two men got into an altercation at the home and both opened fire. Efrem Tate was shot in the hip.

He is in critical condition, according to authorities. Christopher Twilly suffered a gunshot wound to the cheek. Twilly is expected to recover.

Detectives spent most of the morning interviewing witnesses, but said it's still unclear why the two men were arguing. Both suspects will be charged upon release from the hospital.



