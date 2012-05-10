Gas prices drop for 5th consecutive week

Gas prices are continuing a steady decline for the 5th consecutive week. Triple A is reporting the national average for regular unleaded gas is $3.75 a gallon. In Georgia and Alabama you'll pay nearly $0.20 less per gallon for the same fuel.

Those prices are quite the opposite of earlier predictions by analysts who said fuel costs would reach the $4.00 mark by Memorial Day.

The last time gas prices came close to $4.00 was May,= 2011, when the numbers climbed to $3.95 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Two years ago, prices were about $2.80 a gallon. In 2008, gas was at a $1.50 a gallon—although short lived, it's the cheapest we've seen in a while.

Since 2009, prices have been on an upswing until recently. Prices at the pump are finally dropping. Motorists in the Columbus area are paying about $0.25 cheaper just in the last month.



Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.