New details in double shooting at 2000 Wynnton

Two people are in stable condition after they were shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of Wynnton Road.

The victims' names in Tuesday's shooting at 2000 Wynnton apartments on Wynnton Road have now been released.

Columbus detectives say Develle Alexander, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and leg. He was treated and released from the hospital. Thomas Thornton, 32, was also shot in the buttocks. He is in satisfactory condition at the Medical Center.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5' 7", between 25-30 years old and medium to muscular build with short hair. The gunman was last seen in a red SUV.

A motive is still unclear, but police said, an argument led up to the shooting. Police also added the victims lived in separate apartments.

