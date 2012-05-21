Teen girls killed in one-vehicle accident near Phenix City

The Alabama Highway Patrol says Carlie Suzann Lloyd, 16, of Phenix City and Ashley Cheyanne Arrowsmith, 15, of Salem, AL were killed Sunday night in a one-vehicle accident.



They were traveling north in a 2001 Ford F-250 pickup when the truck ran off the road, overturned, and struck a tree. The accident happened on Flournoy Road and Highway 80 around 9:45 p.m., about five miles west of Phenix City. State Troopers say Lloyd was the driver.



The coroner, Arthur Sumbry, Jr., says both girls died upon impact from blunt force trauma.



Arrowsmith was a student at Smiths Station Freshman Center, while Lloyd attended Smiths Station High. Grief counselors were at the high school and freshman academy Monday for students.



Both of the young ladies loved to ride horses.



A memorial barrel race has been set up in their honor. The event is set for June 23 in Phenix City in the same location as the Bratton Automotive Rodeo.



Money raised from the event will go to help the families of both girls with funeral expenses.



Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.