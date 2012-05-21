Buckle Up or Pay Up, Click It or Ticket starts Monday

Motorists Beware! Expect a heavy police presence on the roadways starting Monday in Georgia and Alabama.

Both states are participating in the National Click It or Ticket campaign that starts this week through June 3.

A study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more people are using seat belts now than before the program started.

In 2002, there was an 8.6 percentage point increase across 10 states that implemented Click It or Ticket compared to a 0.5 percentage point increase among states that ignored the project.

Law Enforcement Officers are cracking down on people who don't buckle up. Even though the numbers are up among seat belt users overall, there are a good bit of folks who are still not wearing them.

More than 22, 000 passengers were killed in traffic accidents and more than half of them were not strapped in, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.



