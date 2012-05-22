Truck overturns on Highway 80, cleanup takes hours - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Truck overturns on Highway 80, cleanup takes hours

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Crews in north Columbus were hard at work to remove non-hazardous materials from a trailer that overturned on Highway 80 West near Pratt and Whitney.

The driver swerved off the road, lost control of the wheel and landed on its side around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to authorities.  

Hazmat crews and the Department of Public Safety responded to the scene. The cleanup took several hours.

Drivers took a detour at Midland Road and Schatulga Road to avoid the area. 

