Blind Biker takes 4,000 mile cross country trip

A blind veteran is not letting his disability stop him from participating in sporting activities. Larry Gunter and his companion boarded an airplane at the Columbus Airport Thursday morning, heading west. "I am so excited," explained Gunter.

He said he became interested in participating in the event through an organization called World Team Sports. It encourages people with disabilities to get involved in activities. "I will have a pilot in a 2-seat Tandem bike. He will do the steering and guiding and I will be behind him and we both peddle equally."

Gunter will take the two-month trip along with 14 other disabled veterans starting Memorial Day. They'll depart from San Francisco and travel east. The group will collect money along the way for the Wounded Warriors.



