Man shot while sitting on front porch

Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting. The shots were fired Thursday night during an apparent robbery.

Police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and stomach as he sat on a front porch at a home on 28th Street near Third Avenue around 11 p.m.

The victim was reportedly talking with two women when suddenly two men came from the side of the house and announced, "This is a stick up," according to investigators.

One of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting. The ladies escaped the gunfire by making a run for it.

The suspects got away with a cell phone. Police described the gunman as a black man, in his early 20s, standing 6'3" and, wearing black clothes with a slender build.

The other man was also wearing dark clothes but is said to be shorter than the shooter.

If you have any information about this crime, call police at (706) 653-3400.



