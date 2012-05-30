Soldier killed in fatal motorcycle accident - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Soldier killed in fatal motorcycle accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

We are learning new details about the victim in Sunday night's fatal motorcycle crash.  Reports indicate, 22-year-old Patrick Monk, was a soldier and a family man. Monk served in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Columbus police said Monk was traveling east on J. R. Allen when he lost control of the motorcycle at the Second Avenue exit ramp.

He reportedly hit a guardrail and was ejected from the bike. Monk was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at Strifler-Hamby Mortuary on Highway 431 North in Phenix City.

Monk will be laid to rest Thursday at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, following an 11 a.m. eulogy at the funeral home.

He leaves behind a wife and a son.  

