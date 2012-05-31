Officers exposed to chemicals during mobile meth bust

SomeColumbus police officers got more than they bargained for during a meth bustSunday night. Six officers reported being exposed to the chemicals in themobile meth lab bust.

Law enforcement officersresponded to the call near Lake Oliver in North Columbus where they found thesuspect, 48-year-old Michael Allen, allegedly making meth from his car

Allen reportedly admitted to thecrime. He was arrested and charged with 7 offenses including traffickingmethamphetamine and a marijuana charge.

He was given no bond by aRecorder's Court Judge earlier this week and bonds totaling more than $10,000on the other meth-related charges.

The case now goes to SuperiorCourt.

The officers are said to beokay and did not need medical care.



Copyright 2012 WTVM. Allrights reserved.