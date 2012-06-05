Suspect carjacks woman, car runs out of gas - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Suspect carjacks woman, car runs out of gas

Investigators said 17-year-old Iman DeLoach forced the woman from her car at gunpoint and drove off in her 2000 Hyundai Elantra.(Source: Columbus Police Department) Investigators said 17-year-old Iman DeLoach forced the woman from her car at gunpoint and drove off in her 2000 Hyundai Elantra.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A carjacking suspect is behind bars after allegedly taking a woman's car as she left a Columbus night club.

Police said the 40-year-old lady had just gotten into her car around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the "Pussy Cat Lounge" in the 3700 block of Victory Drive when the suspect approached her vehicle.

Police have identified the perpetrator as 17-year-old Iman DeLoach. Investigators said DeLoach forced the woman from her car at gunpoint and drove off in her 2000 Hyundai Elantra.

The victim told police she knew the joy ride would be short-lived because her sedan was running low on fuel. She was right; police said they spotted the Elantra on North Oakley Drive, not too far from where the alleged incident happened.

DeLoach was reportedly pushing the car because, it had in fact, running out of gas. When police tried to stop him, Deloach took off run, according to authorities. A chase ensued before police nabbed the suspect on Farr Road.

DeLoach was charged with obstructing a police officer and carjacking. The victim retrieved the stolen car from police and said she did not know DeLoach.

The weapon was not recovered. Police believe DeLoach threw the gun into a ditch filled with water, where he was arrested.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.

