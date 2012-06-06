Fishermen drown after boat overturns at Uchee Creek

Divers are at the Bluff Creek boat ramp preparing to resume search efforts for a missing man who was reportedly thrown into the waters, along with two others, after a boat overturned.

Divers recovered the body of a fisherman Thursday afternoon at Uchee Creek after three men were thrown into the waters when their boat overturned Wednesday night. Family members told News Leader 9 the fisherman is 72-year-old Henry Price.



Search crews arrived on the scene off Highway 165 near Fort Mitchell around 7:30 p.m. Authorities told News Leader 9 overnight crews found the body of 60-year-old Dennis Harris - the second victim.



The third boater and survivor, Frank Bowman, was released from the Medical Center after he was treated for his injuries.



Divers used a Side Scan Sonar to assist them in finding the fishermen. The device picks up images underwater in a wide coverage area.

Wednesday night's fishing trip would forever separate the inseparable trio, leaving Price and Harris dead and Bowman in the hospital. Authorities say the boat was traveling at a high speed around a sharp curve.

The victims, all from Omaha, GA, would often fish together along Uchee Creek, which is about 7 miles driving distance from the Bluff Creek boat ramp.



The Georgia Department of Natural Resources lead the search since the accident happened on the Georgia side of the river in Stewart County, GA. The Underwater Criminal Investigation Unit and the Russell County Sheriff's Department assisted with the search.

"They lost control of the vessel and hit a tree on the west side of the river bank," Captain Jeff Swift said with the Georgia Department of National Resources.

With family and friends close by Price's body was brought out of the creek at the Florence State Park Marina. Overnight crews found the body of 60 year old Dennis Harris.

Ben Smith, a longtime friend of Henry Price, came out to Bluff Creek during today's searching he says he finds it hard to believe that one of his best friends was gone.





"Henry's a good guy, well liked a lot of friends very good with kids and always been known as someone who is always taking up a lot time with kids," Smith said.





Both Price and Harris's bodies have been sent to the state crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy. The cause of the boat accident remains under investigation.

