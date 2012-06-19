Police: Missing Columbus boy found at Burger King - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Breaking News

Police: Missing Columbus boy found at Burger King

Brian Curry has been found Brian Curry has been found
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police have confirmed Brian Curry, 11, has been found. The boy went missing from his home off Howe Avenue Tuesday evening. 

News Leader 9 was told he was spotted by witnesses that evening at the Eagle Trace Apartments on Torch Hill Road, where his friends live.

Authorities had been searching for the boy for hours.  Police added his father searched for his son on bike.

This is not the first time Curry has gone missing. He also disappeared last December, but was found the next morning at the Subway on Buena Vista Road.  A worker said he knocked on the door and stated he was hungry.  He reportedly slept outside in the cold during the night. 

This time, he was found at the Burger King on Victory Drive. Curry is now facing some charges including curfew violation and giving false information to police. 

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly