Police: Missing Columbus boy found at Burger King

Columbus police have confirmed Brian Curry, 11, has been found. The boy went missing from his home off Howe Avenue Tuesday evening.



News Leader 9 was told he was spotted by witnesses that evening at the Eagle Trace Apartments on Torch Hill Road, where his friends live.



Authorities had been searching for the boy for hours. Police added his father searched for his son on bike.



This is not the first time Curry has gone missing. He also disappeared last December, but was found the next morning at the Subway on Buena Vista Road. A worker said he knocked on the door and stated he was hungry. He reportedly slept outside in the cold during the night.



This time, he was found at the Burger King on Victory Drive. Curry is now facing some charges including curfew violation and giving false information to police.



