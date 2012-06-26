Firefighters battle blaze in Columbus overnight

Columbus firefighters responded to a vacant house fire at 629 40th Street in north Columbus Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 2:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed in flames.

You could see flames billowing through the roof. The only thing left standing was the interior walls.

After battling the blaze for 10 minutes, the fire was under control, but not before destroying the interior.

Investigators are still searching for clues into how the fire started.



