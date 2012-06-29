Voter registration ends Monday for upcoming Georgia Primaries - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Voter registration ends Monday for upcoming Georgia Primaries

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The deadline to register for the upcoming Special July Election in Georgia is Monday, July 2.

You can register online at: columbusga.org/elections. Then, click on "General Primary Non-Partisan Election". The page opens to "MVP" or "My Voter Page". Move your cursor over the left box to register to vote. You can also key in your information to see a sample ballot.

Once the process is completed, you can cast your ballot as early as July 9.  Advance and early voting ends July 27.

Here's a list of early voting sites:

Muscogee County Elections Office
100 10th Street - Ground Floor/West Wing
Monday - Friday 8:30-5:00 pm

Columbus Baptist Association
3679 Steam Mill Road
Monday - Friday
9:30-6:00 pm

Cascade Hills Church
727 54th Street
Monday - Friday
8:00-4:30 pm

Columbus Public Library
3000 Macon Road
Monday - Thursday 10:30-7:00 pm
Friday 10:00-4:00 pm


Saturday voting dates: 
July 14th and July 21st from 10:00-4:00 pm 
Only at the Columbus Public Library

Special July Election:
Polls open at 7am on July 31. 

