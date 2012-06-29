UGA's Isaiah Crowell arrested on felony charges

Georgia Bulldog's Isaiah Crowell is in trouble with the law. According to the Clarke County Jail's website, the tailback is facing felony charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon on school property and having an altered ID.

Crowell, a former Carver High star, was booked around 3:30 a.m. Friday following a search of his vehicle on campus.

Crowell, 19, consented to the search after police smelled marijuana in the car.



Officers found a 9-millimeter Luger pistol under the driver's seat with an altered serial number, according to police spokesman, Hilda Sorrow. No drugs were found in the car.

The former 2011 SEC Freshman of the Year was suspended twice from the team, once for failing a drug test.

Crowell bonded out of jail Friday afternoon.

