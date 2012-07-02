Police: Children heard screams during brutal stabbing

A father pled not guilty to murder charges Monday morning in Columbus' Recorder's Court after being arrested for the murder of his ex-wife.

Jarod Ingram, 27, was apprehended Sunday at his mother's home on Forrest Avenue around 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Jarod has been connected to the stabbing death of 28-year-old Ciara Ingram, mother of the couples' two children.

Police found Ciara's body three weeks ago inside an apartment at the Village on Cherokee. Authorities believe the body had been there for days before being discovered.

Investigators believe Jarod used a knife to the stab Ciara to death for which he's now facing 4 charges including murder, possession of a knife and two counts of cruelty to children.

The criminal charges related to the children pertain to allegation by police—they believe the kids heard screams from the apartment during the horrible crime.

No motive was released in the crime and police have not said if the murder weapon has been recovered.

