Police: Children heard screams during brutal stabbing - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Police: Children heard screams during brutal stabbing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A father pled not guilty to murder charges Monday morning in Columbus' Recorder's Court after being arrested for the murder of his ex-wife.

Jarod Ingram, 27, was apprehended Sunday at his mother's home on Forrest Avenue around 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Jarod has been connected to the stabbing death of 28-year-old Ciara Ingram, mother of the couples' two children.

Police found Ciara's body three weeks ago inside an apartment at the Village on Cherokee. Authorities believe the body had been there for days before being discovered.

Investigators believe Jarod used a knife to the stab Ciara to death for which he's now facing 4 charges including murder, possession of a knife and two counts of cruelty to children.

The criminal charges related to the children pertain to allegation by police—they believe the kids heard screams from the apartment during the horrible crime.

No motive was released in the crime and police have not said if the murder weapon has been recovered.

For the latest updates, go to WTVM.com and our Facebook page: WTVM.com/Facebook.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly