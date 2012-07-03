Atlanta fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Columbus

A convicted felon wanted for murder in DeKalb County was arrested in Columbus Monday.

According to reports, Marcus Ventress, 28, was tracked by investigators to 7100 Cross Tie Drive in Columbus and was arrested without incident Monday night. He was picked up by the DeKalb County Fugitive Squad and US Marshals Office.



Ventress is charged in the May 26 shooting death of Ryan Guider. He also faces a charge of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting into an apartment on May 25.

Authorities say Ventress shot Guider in retaliation; Guider burglarized Ventress' home stealing cash, jewelry and drugs and punched Ventress' mom.

Two other men were also shot and killed during an ambush at Guider's June 7 funeral. Police have not said if Ventress has been connected to that shooting.

It's believed that Ventress had been in and out of the state since the Guider's murder.



