Atlanta fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Atlanta fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Columbus

Source: DeKalb County Website Source: DeKalb County Website
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A convicted felon wanted for murder in DeKalb County was arrested in Columbus Monday.

According to reports, Marcus Ventress, 28,  was tracked by investigators to 7100 Cross Tie Drive in Columbus and was arrested without incident Monday night.  He was picked up by the DeKalb County Fugitive Squad and US Marshals Office.

Ventress is charged in the May 26 shooting death of Ryan Guider. He also faces a charge of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting into an apartment on May 25

Authorities say Ventress shot Guider in retaliation; Guider burglarized Ventress' home stealing cash, jewelry and drugs and punched Ventress' mom.

Two other men were also shot and killed during an ambush at Guider's June 7 funeral. Police have not said if Ventress has been connected to that shooting.

It's believed that Ventress had been in and out of the state since the Guider's murder. 

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly