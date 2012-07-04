Firemen: Car deliberately set on fire in church parking lot

Columbus firefighters were called to a church parking lot on Murray Street, near MLK Boulevard this morning.

When they arrived, they found a burning car. The 2001 silver Honda Civic was destroyed by intense flames that left the front portion of the car charred.

Arson investigators told News Leader 9, they believe the fire was deliberately set from the passenger compartment.

They later spoke to woman who said her grandson drives the car who also stated she had no idea where he is.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Columbus Fire Department @ 706-653-3500.