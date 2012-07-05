Muscogee Co. School Board to hire principals in special meeting - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Muscogee Co. School Board to hire principals in special meeting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Muscogee County School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday to possibly right a wrong, which was called, ‘an embarrassment to the district' when five board members blocked seven principals from being hired during a May 21 meeting.

The nominees were recommended by then-superintendent Dr. Susan Andrews. The members who voted against the recommendations included: Pat Hugley Green, Beth Harris, Norene Marvets, James Walker and John Wells.

Board president Cathy Williams, Mark Cantrell and Rob Varner voted for all the candidates. Williams called the move ‘shameful' and also apologized to each nominee.

Newly appointed interim superintendent Dr. John Phillips will present the same recommendations to the board today at Noon at the Muscogee County Public Education Center.

The schools listed on Thursday's agenda are Brewer, Britt David, Cusseta Road, Mathews, North Columbus and Waddell Elementary schools and Double Churches and Richards Middle schools.

Other line items involve appointing a shared assistant principal for Wesley Heights and Reese Road and approving a new contract for a Northside High addition.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

