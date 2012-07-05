Retired Judge Aaron Cohn dead at age 96

A pillar in the Columbus community, retired Juvenile Court Judge Aaron Cohn has died. The 96-year-old Columbus native died Wednesday night, according to Striffler Hamby Mortuary. Cohn reportedly suffered from heart problems and overcame a battle with cancer years ago.

Cohn retired from the bench in October 2011, after serving the community for nearly half a century. His love for children brought him to Juvenile Court in 1965 and remained the foundation for his desire to deal with Columbus' troubled youth in way many have described as caring and impactful.

Cohn also had a passion for tennis. He played at the University of Georgia as a student in the 1930s continued playing on the court well into his later years.

He volunteered for U.S. Army in the summer of 1940. Cohn entered service as a Lieutenant and separated from the service in 1946 as a Lieutenant Colonel, Cavalry; was Combat Operations Officer of the 3rd U.S. Cavalry in General Patton's Army in 4 major campaigns in Europe, according to his bio.

A Bronze Star recipient, Cohn, was one of the first liberators of Nazi Concentration camps. When asked about this ordeal during an interview last year, Cohn, humbly replied, "It's what any ‘Good American' would do." Cohn also stated during that interview, "My legacy will be that I was a patriot and a good family man, raised a good family that all I would want."

In 1982, Cohn was honored by the United States Holocaust Memorial Commission as an Official of Luxemberg while with the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment.

He leaves to cherish his memories, 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. His wife of nearly 70 years died two years ago.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.



Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.