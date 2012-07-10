Easing "Spider Web" traffic problems in Columbus

Drivers who frequent Buena Vista Road at St. Mary's Road will likely find relief in knowing a study may soon get underway to determine the best ways to ease congestion problems in the "Spider Web" - Columbus' most congested intersection.

Tuesday city leaders entered into a contractual agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation to begin the study.

If you've ever been caught by the train at Morris Road, another busy intersection that's just a block from the "Spider Web" –you know the frustration of bumper to bumper traffic that, basically, could happen at any moment.

The numbers from the city show 7 trains cross those tracks everyday impacting 27,000 cars daily—that are delayed by slow moving trains blocking the roadway.

The study costs $83,000 with 80% of the funds provided by federal dollars and a 20% match from Columbus, which accounts for $16,000.

It is unclear when the study could start, if approved. The "Spider Web" is already on a list of projects slated to be completed if voters pass the T-SPLOST---Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax at the polls on July 31. Critics say the extra penny in sales taxes will cost taxpayers too much money overall.



