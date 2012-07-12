Children's vitamins recalled due to possible salmonella

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled some kid's vitamins due to possible salmonella poisoning. The products have been identified as IFlora Kids Multi-Probiotic and IFlora 4 Kids Powder dietary supplements.

Sedona Labs makes the products.

The FDA says the products were distributed between March 16, 2011 and May 3, 2012. They carry lot numbers 1074711, 1479611, 1640811 and 1734411, the company said.

If you have these vitamins, health experts says you should discontinue use immediately. No illnesses have been reported. You can return the products to where you purchased them for a full refund.

IFlora Kids Multi-Probiotic has been sold throughout the United States to health food stores and Internet retailers. IFlora 4-Kids Powder has been sold via health care professionals.



