Boy, 13, arrested on child molestation charges

A 13-year-old Columbus boy was arrested Tuesday on aggravated child molestation charges, according to reports.

The teen is accused of verbally intimidating an eight-year-old boy into sodomizing him.

Reports state, the suspect also fondled the victim on two other occasions. The incidents reportedly happened at the victim's home.

A judge bound the case over to Superior Court Wednesday morning after the teen waived his rights to a Recorder's Court hearing by posting bail prior to the proceeding.

The case will now go to Superior Court.



