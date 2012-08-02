Victim attempts to drive off hits car, 3 face murder charges - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Victim attempts to drive off and hits car, 3 men face murder charges

Left to Right: Archie Gibson, 19, Calvin Morris, 20, and Jacinto Robinson, 21 (Source: Columbus Police Department) Left to Right: Archie Gibson, 19, Calvin Morris, 20, and Jacinto Robinson, 21 (Source: Columbus Police Department)
Damien McDonald, 31, of Columbus was shot in the parking lot of Captain D's on North Lumpkin Road Wednesday night. Damien McDonald, 31, of Columbus was shot in the parking lot of Captain D's on North Lumpkin Road Wednesday night.
Accident scene Wednesday night Accident scene Wednesday night
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Police arrested three men in connection with a murder and traffic accident that occurred Wednesday night off Victory Drive. Damien McDonald, 31, of Columbus was shot in the parking lot of Captain D's on North Lumpkin Road. 

Witnesses told police they saw a man approach a green Cadillac Deville, then fire a handgun into the car. Witnesses added they saw the Cadillac leave the parking lot at a high rate of speed, jump the curb, then turn north onto North Lumpkin Road.  The car struck a Ford Taurus with six passengers head on. 

McDonald was pronounced dead on the scene. His body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.  Deputy coroner, Freeman Worley, said McDonald was shot twice in the right side. 

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.  The passengers in the Ford Taurus were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extents of their injuries are not known at this time. 

Investigators believe McDonald's murder was a part of a robbery attempt.  Archie Gibson, 19, Calvin Morris, 20, and Jacinto Robinson, 21, have been charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. 

All three suspects are scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court Friday at 9:00 a.m. 

News Leader 9 is following this story. We'll have the latest information as soon as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved

